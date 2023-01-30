Logan Paul To Make ‘Major’ MMA Announcement With UFC’s Dana White

Holy shit, I’m unbelievably excited for this announcement.
YouTube and professional wrestling superstar Logan Paul has made an announcement about an, err, well, announcement — and apparently it’s going to be “major.” Considering Paul is set to make the announcement alongside UFC boss Dana White, it looks like it actually will be.
In fact, it appears Paul is going to get himself involved in the world of UFC.
Ever since making his boxing debut in 2018, Paul has been attempting to get into the Octagon, but Dana White has been hesitant on the idea until he appeared on an episode of Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in 2022, when White said he was “not saying no” to Logan about the latter’s chances of competing in UFC.
Fast forward a year later, and it looks like it’s actually happening, with Paul teasing a “major announcement” for Tuesday.
Major announcement tomorrow @danawhite pic.twitter.com/vNaATFp0He
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2023
Yeah, I’m absolutely loving the excitement this has generated in me.
Especially when Paul said in the video he wants to fight Paddy Pimblett … Dude, I’d sign up for that in a heartbeat. My wife originally yelled at me about wanting to pay $79.99 for a pay-per-view, but man, I became a huge fan of Logan Paul when he got into professional wrestling — he’s super athletic and I love his heel persona. Luckily, I talked my wife into it, because she does love seeing people beat the hell out of each other (she’s a wrestling fan, too), so I’m in there. (RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer, Former Executive Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Might Take Company Private)
Now that I got that worked out, it’s on to Paul’s announcement. You better believe I’ll be covering it.
Let the entertainment begin!