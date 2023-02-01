New Jersey Lawmakers Might Pass A Bill Inspired By ‘Seinfeld’

New Jersey lawmakers are contemplating passing a new bill targeting the conduct of telemarketers, and the idea stemmed from the hit 90s sitcom “Seinfeld.”

The new legislation will require telemarketing representatives to identify themselves and declare what they are selling within the first 30 seconds of initiating a phone call, according to ABC 7 News. The sponsors of the bill have dubbed it the “Seinfeld Bill,” as a direct reference to a scene in the show in which Jerry Seinfeld turns the tables on a telemarketer.

In the third episode of the show’s fourth season (“The Pitch”), the comedian becomes irate after being interrupted by a telemarketing call.

“Why don’t you give me your home number and I’ll call you later?” Seinfeld asks the caller.

“Uh, well I’m sorry, we’re not allowed to do that,” the telemarketer replies.

“Oh, I guess you don’t want people calling you at home,” Seinfeld says.

“No,” the caller responds.

“Well, now you know how I feel,” Seinfeld concludes, hanging up the phone. (RELATED: Fans Can Now Stay In ‘Friends’- And ‘Seinfeld’-Themed Airbnbs)

Senator Jon Bramnick from R-District 21 spoke about the rights of citizens who receive telemarketing calls.

“New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” Bramnick told ABC 7 News.

The “Seinfeld Bill” will also restrict telemarketers to calling between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will not be permitted to initiate unsolicited calls outside of those designated hours, according to the outlet.