Fans Can Now Stay In ‘Friends’ And ‘Seinfeld’ Themed Airbnbs

A Cincinnati couple created “Friends” and “Seinfeld’ themed Airbnbs, allowing short-term renters to immerse themselves in an environment that is saturated in 90s sitcom nostalgia.

Brenda and Otto Baum created the sitcom-themed experience, located in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with the goal of making renters feel they are living inside a TV show. The Baums call their accommodations the “Sitcom Suites,” and worked for months to perfectly recreate the set of both shows.

“We really wanted it to feel like you were literally on a set,” Otto said, according to Fox 19. “If you look at these sets, the walls don’t go all the way up. It’s imaginary. It’s not real,” he said.

The Baums strove to create exact replicas of Monica Gellar’s apartment and Seinfeld’s main room.

“The door and entry way in Seinfeld I wanted to be perfect because you see Kramer come through that door so many times,” Otto said.

The couple also spoke about details that fans of the hit sitcoms would appreciate.

“There’s board games and an episode [in Friends] with The Shining … so we have The Shining in the freezer,” Brenda said, according to Fox 9.

The Baums were inspired to create the project during the pandemic, and the concept grew out of their love for watching both shows with their children for hours while in quarantine.

“We thought it’d be kind of fun to go see a set, and what would be even cooler would be to sit in a set and live in a set,” Otto said. (RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Members Still Make Roughly $20 Million Off The Popular Sitcom Every Year)

The couple traveled to seven different states to find the perfect replica pieces required to duplicate the sets, and spent more than three months on their project, according to Fox 19.

“I want people to have that nostalgic, I remember that I remember when, or I was doing that at thI want people to have that nostalgic, I remember that I remember when, or I was doing that at that timeI want people to have that nostalgic, I remember that I remember when, or I was doing that at that timeat time,” Otto said. “A feeling. I think it’ll be unique to each person but essentially take you back to a time and place. That’s what I envision.”

The Friends and Seinfeld-themed Airbnbs will be available for booking on April 1 and the price for one night’s stay will start at $175 per night.

The two are also creating “Golden Girls” and “Schitt’s Creek”-themed Airbnbs that will be debuted later in 2023, according to Fox 19.