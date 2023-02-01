Republican Rep. Andy Biggs Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday over his handling of the surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under Mayorkas’ leadership, federal authorities at the border have seen record surges in illegal migration, with December marking the highest month on record with more than 250,000 migrant encounters. That led Biggs to introduce the impeachment articles alongside more than one dozen of his Republican colleagues. (RELATED: ‘Absence’: Border Sheriff Says Biden Admin Failed To Respond To Calls For Help)

Biggs also centered his decision around the surge in drugs, particularly fentanyl, coming over the southern border. CBP seized more than 14,000 pounds of fentanyl at the border in fiscal year 2022 and more than half of that in the first three months of fiscal year 2023.

“The actions of Secretary Mayorkas have made the border less secure and encouraged aliens to enter the United States illegally, instead of taking actions to maintain operational control of the border. His actions have subverted the will of Congress and the core tenants of the Constitution,” the resolution introduced Wednesday states.

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon introduced articles of impeachment against Mayorkas on Jan. 3. Biggs also first introduced impeachment articles against Mayorkas in August 2021 in the last Congress, accusing the secretary of “dereliction of duty in protecting our nation’s borders constituted high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Then-Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged Nov. 22 to impeach Mayorkas if the secretary failed to resign from his post.

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” DHS said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time.

“Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which have not been overhauled in over 40 years,” the department then added.

DHS didn’t respond to a request for comment about the recent articles.

