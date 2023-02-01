Tucker Carlson Calls Boris Johnson A ‘Coward’ For Ducking Debate On Ukraine

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a “coward” for ducking an appearance on his show to debate the war in Ukraine.

“Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rolled, sashayed, into Washington trying to sell lawmakers on a new world war, so naturally as we told you last night, we invited him on the show. Boris Johnson is a famously articulate man, the kind of guy who can quote Escalus from memory in a dinner toast and still make you laugh,” Carlson, an honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “So, we figured he was perfect. If there’s one person on Earth that might plausibly explain how war between nuclear-armed western powers could benefit anyone but China, that would be Boris Johnson and we made the offer and he said he was interested.”

“A few hours before air time, his publicist called to say he wasn’t coming and Boris Johnson, reputed to be the smartest leader of any English speaking country in the world, didn’t want to publicly defend his position on Ukraine,” Carlson said. “He was afraid to take questions about it.”

WATCH:

Carlson then noted that after Johnson declined the invitation to appear on Tuesday’s show, the former prime minister gave remarks at the Atlantic Council questioning why many Republicans were “frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson” when it came to Russia.

“This is the moment to double down on our support, give them what they need, whether it’s the tanks or the long-range artillery fires they need to kick Putin out,” Johnson told Fox News host Bret Baier during a Tuesday appearance on “Special Report.”

“All these cowards in Washington are afraid of this show, Boris Johnson said derisively. Yet, somehow, he never mentioned that he is one of them,” Carlson said. “Again, we had just invited Johnson on the show hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward, we watched during COVID as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar.”

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and recently announced they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and earlier announced a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided.

Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

