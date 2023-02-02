American Todd Boehly Is Taking Over The English Premier League And Has Spent Over $600 Million Since Buying Chelsea

I am absolutely loving what’s going on with my Blues, especially as an American.

American Todd Boehly, who is also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, put together a group to purchase Chelsea F.C. for $5 billion after then-owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the team due to sanctions from Russia invading Ukraine, Yahoo reported.

Though I was originally against the move, it has worked out quite well in terms of ownership, this evident in the whopping $300 million plus that was spent in the 2022 summer transfer window — the most out of any team in the English Premier League.

On the pitch, however, things haven’t gone as planned. After finishing third in the 2021 – 2022 campaign, my Blues were hoping to contend for the title. However, Chelsea currently stands in the 10th ranking in the EPL, right in the middle of a 20-club table. As a result, Boehly and co. cranked up the spending again in January 2023.

Historically, the January transfer window is slower than the summer’s, but that didn’t stop the Blues, who matched their previous $300 million tally to now spend over $600 million since Boehly has taken over. Their most recent move was an historic one, landing World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on a $130 million deadline-day deal Jan. 31 — an English Premier League record.

In eight months, Chelsea has spent over a half-billion dollars on transfers, and I love to see it.

Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly shows his craziness to spend an amount of over 600 million Euros, only in half a year after he took over the London club.

Can American’s money power bring the Blue Lions to recover in the Premier League and rise to top four?#we1win #Chelsea #Enzo pic.twitter.com/pYrIk1LBQs — We1Win Sports (@we1winsports) February 2, 2023

Craziness?

I prefer the saying of “spending like a mad man,” and I absolutely love it. Do you guys remember New York Mets owner Steve “I Have A Shark Tank, Not A Fish Tank” Cohen (I’ve blogged about him before)?

And do you remember me writing about how much I love his big ballin’ ways?

This is exactly what I want in my owner, so I love Todd Boehly spending like an outright maniac. I want that elite talent, I want championships. And I get what people are saying about FIFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, but that’s the thing — “crazy” Boehly has found a way to structure Chelsea contracts to make sure they don’t violate the rules — it’s (bleeping) glorious. (RELATED: Chelsea Signs Enzo Fernandez For English Premier League Record Fee Of €120.1 Million)

Dude, they tried to take down Cohen and it didn’t work, and they’re obviously going to do the same thing with Boehly, and again, it won’t work. Chelsea will continue to spend, eventually elevate themselves to the top of the English Premier League, and will consistently be in the race to win the Champions League. And there won’t be a damn thing that anybody can do about it.

It’s so glorious being a Blues fan right now — championships coming soon. Go Chelsea!