Baby Left Behind At Israel Airport As Parents Tried To Board Flight Without Him

A couple seemingly left their baby behind at an airport in Israel as they tried to board their flight.

The Israel Airport Authority told the local Channel 12 news that the infant was left behind at a check-in desk at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when the parents were checking in for a Ryanair flight to Brussels, Belgium. According to officials, the family arrived at the airport terminal late after the check-in counter had closed, and the parents failed to purchase a ticket for their infant. (RELATED: Newborn Abandoned In Airplane Toilet Bin, Alleged Mother Arrested)

The parents left behind their son in his carrier by the check-in counter while they rushed through the security line to board the flight.

A video recorded at the airport that appears to show the infant that was left behind, and the airport staff following the couple and urging them to return for their child according to the New York Post.

According to the Ryanair website, “infants can be included in a flight reservation during the online booking process. An infant can sit on an adult’s lap (an infant seat belt is provided by the cabin crew).” There is a €25 ($27) charge for each one-way flight when flying with an infant.

The parents were taken in for questioning and missed their flight according to the New York Post.

A spokesman for the Israel Police told CNN, “The baby was with the parents and there’s no further investigation.”