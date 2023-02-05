NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Expected Miss Time Due To Left Leg Injury

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks of action after suffering a left leg injury Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry was injured after bumping legs with Mavericks’ guard McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter during the Warriors’ six-point win. The nine-time All-Star instantly limped off the court following the collision.

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

After the injury occurred, Curry underwent X-rays that were negative but will undergo an MRI to further understand the extent of the injury, according to NBC Sports reporter Dalton Johnson.

NBA insider Shams Charania announced Sunday on Twitter that Curry will miss “multiple weeks” of action due to the injury, placing the defending NBA champions in a very vulnerable position moving forward.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

To avoid slipping in the playoff rankings, the Warriors will need somebody on their roster to step up their game offensively with Curry being out. A player like Andrew Wiggins comes to mind, considering how he’s not a crucial component to Golden State’s offense when the team is fully healthy. Wiggins will need to do more to help out Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole carry the offense until Curry comes back, or else the champs may struggle to make it back into the postseason. (RELATED: Five Players Ejected After Austin Rivers And Mo Bamba Get Into Fist Fight)

As of now, the Warriors are 27-26, just a half game ahead of the team in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings, according to ESPN. If the Dubs go on a skid while Curry sits at home sidelined with his leg injury, they may be doomed.

Until then, it’s crucial for a player like Wiggins to carry a little bit more weight on the offensive side of the ball for them.