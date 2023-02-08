Graphic Dash Cam Footage Shows Vontae Davis’ State Of Alleged Intoxication At Crash Scene

Photos and police video from the scene of a crash involving former NFL star Vontae Davis show his state of alleged intoxication.

Images allegedly showed Davis asleep on the side of the highway, surrounded by the wreckage from the collision. The former football player is accused of driving under the influence and crashing his Tesla into a Toyota, according to TMZ. Broward County Police video footage allegedly showed Davis in the back seat of a police car, fading in and out of consciousness while speaking to the authorities, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Ex-NFL star Vontae Davis seemed to be sound asleep on the side of a highway near two wrecked vehicles after he was accused of drunkenly crashing his Tesla during an accident on Saturday morning … new photos, obtained by TMZ Sports, show. https://t.co/WHBcPg3uIg — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2023

The photographs of the scene were reportedly taken minutes after the crash and allegedly show Davis asleep on the road with his head in his hands and his eyes closed, according to TMZ. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive back reportedly didn’t wake up when first responders, police, and a clean-up crew began moving around him, according to a witness.

Police reportedly woke him and placed him in the back of their vehicle, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Thank You God She’s Ok’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Image After Mother Gets In Serious Car Crash)

JUST IN: Vontae Davis tells cop he was coming from a strip club and has a hard time remembering what car he was driving before getting charged with DUI. pic.twitter.com/mqxlyRoYxU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol dashcam footage shows police asking him a series of questions. During their interaction, he allegedly admitted to consuming “mixed drinks” before driving his vehicle, but said he had no memory or recollection of the accident, according to TMZ.

Court documents reveal Davis has since pled not guilty to DUI, the outlet noted.