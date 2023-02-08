Florida Panthers Launch Investigation After Their Mascot Viktor E. Ratt Gets Attacked By A Tampa Bay Lightning Fan

Let it go, Tampa. You’ll never be Miami nor South Florida.

The incident that saw a Tampa Bay Lightning fan attack a Florida Panthers mascot Monday wasn’t staged and has forced the Panthers to launch an investigation, according to a team spokesperson.

A clip of the altercation that was tweeted out by a fan inside the Panthers’ FLA Live Arena showed a Lightning fan grabbing Viktor E. Ratt, one of Florida’s two mascots, to pull the mascot’s shirt over his head. A video from another angle, also posted to Twitter, shows Ratt holding a Tampa Bay jersey and throwing it into the crowd as the fan attacks him.

It’s unclear where the mascot got the jersey, but the woman filming the second clip can be heard saying, “This man is literally trying to put —.” So here’s my theory: drunk fan walks up to mascot and says, “Hey there, Viktor. Why don’t you put on this Lightning jersey instead” before attempting to stuff the jersey down over the poor rat’s head. Mascot, unsure how to respond, snatches the jersey from the fan and tries to play keep-away (that’s when the clip starts). Fan is unable to get his own jersey back, so he tries to remove Viktor’s. And scene.

A lot of people considered the tussle to be staged because neither police nor security intervened, but the Panthers confirmed that it was indeed a real altercation.

So where was @FLALiveArena security?? Reason number 5 billion why Tampa fans are a circus show🤡 pic.twitter.com/1AUbjCzdhp — pantherman2020 (@pantherman2020) February 7, 2023

Been seeing a video of “Viktor E. Rat” being pushed around by what looks like a Tampa Bay fan. In this video, it seems as if “Viktor” throws his jersey into the crowd which results in some sort of retaliation from the fan. I have no idea if this is staged. #ViktorERatGate pic.twitter.com/9ckN0Z7Knf — David R (@David954FLA) February 7, 2023

