Mom Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Smothering Infant

A Homestead, Florida, mother has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly smothered her infant with a pillow Tuesday.

Police arrived at the home of Ashley Diaz after her boyfriend notified them of the alleged crime, Local News 10 reported. Initially, police could not make an arrest due to insufficient evidence, but charged Diaz after the boyfriend provided video evidence of her suffocating the daughter, according to the report.

Diaz requested a FaceTime call with her boyfriend after suspecting that he was seeing another woman behind her back, the outlet reported. Diaz, upset at her boyfriend’s suspected cheating, then started abusing her child on camera, according to the report.

The Homestead Police Department claimed that Diaz threatened her boyfriend that she was going to kill their daughter. She began to push and kick the child pressed a pillow onto their daughter’s face, the police reports stated.

The police said the baby was “flailing her arms and legs, possibly due to her not being able to breathe,” Local News 10 reported.

Diaz reportedly said she did not intend to hurt the baby and that she was acting out of rage due to her boyfriend’s consistent negative treatment of her.

The baby did not sustain injuries. Diaz is currently in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.