NFL Legends DeMarcus Ware And Darrelle Revis Get Emotional After Qualifying For The Hall Of Fame

NFL legends DeMarcus Ware and Darrelle Revis were visibly emotional when they found out they were selected to the NFL Hall of Fame.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ware was informed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that he would be a first-ballot inductee and couldn’t help but tear up over it. Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, according to the Pro Football Reference, and led the NFL in sacks in 2008 and in 2010. He was one of the most dominant pass rushers of his time.

Ware was named an NFL All-Pro four times throughout his illustrious career and was acknowledged as one of the league’s best with all of his nominations.

He played nine years for the Cowboys before signing with the Denver Broncos and helping them win the Super Bowl in 2016 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tonight, you found out the members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. On Saturday, you can see how “they” found out they were selected. That’s when Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton debuts on @nflnetwork at 8:00 PM (EST). pic.twitter.com/YCswkcWQrk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

Fellow cornerback Hall of Famer Ty Law knocked on Revis’ door and told him that he had made it. When he found out that he was going to be inducted, Revis fell to the ground in joy. His reaction to the news was tear-jerking. Revis was the NFL’s best cornerback for nearly a decade and played the game with a lot of passion. Personally, I believe he’s the best player in this year’s HOF class.

Revis was drafted into the NFL in 2007 by the New York Jets and instantly made his presence felt across the league. In his second season, Revis was voted into his first Pro Bowl. After his second season, Revis was voted as an NFL All-Pro in five of the following six seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. (RELATED: ‘NFL Honors 2023’ Announces Awards With Some Shocking Upsets)

Revis’ incredible play of shutting down opposing wide receivers to minimal yardage each week gained him the reputation of being a lockdown cornerback. He would essentially shut down an entire side of the football field because he’d either intercept the pass thrown his way or he would knock it down as an incompletion. For many years, quarterbacks were afraid to test him. His skills gave him the nickname of “Revis Island.”

When a star receiver lined up across from Revis, they’d essentially be placed on an island and become a non-factor all game long, hence the nickname.

This photo showing stats from 2009 demonstrates just how dominant Revis was when guarding the opposing team’s best targets:

Darrelle Revis is officially a first ballot Hall of Famer. Never forget how dominant he was. pic.twitter.com/5S0c9OqwbP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2023

By shutting down Hall of Famers like Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, he became one himself.

In 2014 during Revis’ eighth season in the NFL, he signed with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl title. He was the Patriots best cornerback in his lone season playing in Foxborough and was a difference maker all year long.

Congrats to Ware and Revis for earning a spot in the Hall of Fame. It’s always a pleasure seeing greatness recognized.