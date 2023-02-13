Blake Lively Posts A Subtle Announcement Welcoming Baby #4

Blake Lively revealed she has already given birth to baby #4 with a very low-key post, Sunday.

The “Gossip Girl” star announced her baby news without posting any images of the newborn on social media. Instead, she shared an image of herself looking very slim and fit while standing with husband Ryan Reynolds and his mother, Tammy.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

The 35-year-old actress definitely didn’t have a baby bump anymore, but she did admit to being “busy” now that she’s a mother of four.

Lively’s post garnered well over 1.6 million ‘likes’ and fans were quick to comment on the message asking to sneak a peek at her baby. Other fans and admirers showered the actress with praise for sharing her news in such a low-key, way.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. (RELATED: Rihanna’s Reps Confirm Her Pregnancy)

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to James, Betty and Inez and have frequently shared their loving family photos on Instagram. Their new baby has not yet made a debut, and fans are curious to discover if the couple has welcomed a fourth girl or their first boy.

Lively’s post also featured some of the snacks her family shared while taking in the Super Bowl.

Reynolds has not yet shared images of the new baby on social media either.

The baby’s gender, birthweight and name remain a mystery.