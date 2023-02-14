The Best ‘Roses Are Red’ Poems Of Valentine’s Day 2023

Valentine’s Day is a day of love — most of the time. Some of these ‘Roses are Red’ poems tell a very different tale.

These top picks might not be the poems you had in mind, but they fully capture the state of the world, and they’re sure to make you take pause and take in some funnies as you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023.

Sometimes, Valentine’s Day Lacks Love

roses are red

violets are blue pic.twitter.com/aeH733Ouc6 — no context curb your enthusiasm (@ProManimalUnity) February 14, 2023

Sometimes, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this person thinks the ‘distance’ should start now. It seems the love has run thin…

Politics Seep Into Some Celebrations

It’s hard to show love with an empty wallet — this person might be on to something…

This One Sizzles

Oh hello, if you really want to heat things up this Valentine’s Day, this is the way to go, although Hallmark can’t print a card with this message on it.

The FBI Is Ever-Present

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

Everyone knows,

The FBI’s watching you. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 14, 2023

A sobering warning to intrude on everyone’s happiness. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s Post-Divorce Valentine’s Day Seems To Sting)

The Transgender Topic Seeps In

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Transwomen are men

No matter what they do#ValentinesDay — terftastic 💚🤍💜🇺🇸 (@terftastic1) February 14, 2023

No matter what side of the trans debate you’re on — it remains a discussion…

Competing For Love…

Roses are red, violets are blue, sipping on White Claw, thinking of you. — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) February 14, 2023

Valentine’s Day is about love — which doesn’t discriminate. Some people love their White Claw. We love those people.

There’s Always Room For A Political Dig

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Hard to believe that Heidi hasn’t left you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/5AZTGlNrsS — Mindful Primate (@MichellesDude) February 14, 2023

We’ll just let this one be — it speaks for itself.

Ted Cruz Has No Love For Biden

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Biden wants to ban gas stoves. And is allowing the Chinese to surveil us too! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 14, 2023

Ted Cruz had no problem posting a Valentine’s Day poem that shows just how much love he’s lost when it comes to the Biden administration’s latest moves.

Poop-Burgers, Anyone?

Roses are red

Violets are blue… pic.twitter.com/NI62RuJNA9 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 14, 2023

For those who imagined McDonald’s was a good place to treat your main squeeze…

When Love Gets Dangerous

Valentine (2001) Roses are red, violets are blue, they’ll need dental records to identify you. ☠️🔪 pic.twitter.com/1lQv6iPVeS — Chris (@night_crawlingx) February 14, 2023

We can’t all have that ‘loving feeling’ just because it’s February 14.

The Woke Get No Love

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Stop being woke

It’s not good for you! ❤️ — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 14, 2023

Any further questions?

Happy Valentine’s Day to all those who are in love, out of love, or not even thinking about love!