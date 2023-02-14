Editorial

The Best ‘Roses Are Red’ Poems Of Valentine’s Day 2023

New York City Gears Up For Valentine's Day Amid Pandemic Restrictions

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Valentine’s Day is a day of love — most of the time. Some of these ‘Roses are Red’ poems tell a very different tale.

These top picks might not be the poems you had in mind, but they fully capture the state of the world, and they’re sure to make you take pause and take in some funnies as you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2023.

Sometimes, Valentine’s Day Lacks Love

Sometimes, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this person thinks the ‘distance’ should start now. It seems the love has run thin…

Politics Seep Into Some Celebrations

It’s hard to show love with an empty wallet — this person might be on to something…

This One Sizzles

Oh hello, if you really want to heat things up this Valentine’s Day, this is the way to go, although Hallmark can’t print a card with this message on it.

The FBI Is Ever-Present

A sobering warning to intrude on everyone’s happiness. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s Post-Divorce Valentine’s Day Seems To Sting)

The Transgender Topic Seeps In

No matter what side of the trans debate you’re on — it remains a discussion…

Competing For Love…

Valentine’s Day is about love — which doesn’t discriminate. Some people love their White Claw. We love those people.

There’s Always Room For A Political Dig

We’ll just let this one be — it speaks for itself.

Ted Cruz Has No Love For Biden

Ted Cruz had no problem posting a Valentine’s Day poem that shows just how much love he’s lost when it comes to the Biden administration’s latest moves.

Poop-Burgers, Anyone?

For those who imagined McDonald’s was a good place to treat your main squeeze…

When Love Gets Dangerous

We can’t all have that ‘loving feeling’ just because it’s February 14.

The Woke Get No Love

Any further questions?

Happy Valentine’s Day to all those who are in love, out of love, or not even thinking about love!