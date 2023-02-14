Ancient Climate Crisis That Ended An Empire Discovered In The Strangest Place

Analysis published Friday suggested shifts in climate may have been behind the sudden collapse of the Hittite Empire.

The ancient empire of the Hittites — which counted the legendary city of Troy among its vassals — disappeared more than 3,000 years ago after dominating present-day Turkey and Syria for centuries.

New evidence suggests it took just three years of extreme drought to destroy this once flourishing human civilization, according to research published in Nature.

Dendrochronological analysis of juniper trees revealed reduced growth in the region between the years of 1198 and 1196 BC, suggesting a sudden onset of climate fluctuations, according to the study.

“The study provides another dimension to the overstretched empire’s collapse within its heartland. The empire was already facing internal conflict and foreign invasion,” University of Chicago Oriental Institute graduate and Daily Caller rockstar Michele Gama Sosa explained. “This famine was likely the straw that broke the camel’s back, sending the royal family and ruling class fleeing for better lands along the Mediterranean or Syria, where Hittite civilization survived for another five centuries, although the Hittite language and its writing system disappeared forever.”

Gama Sosa noted that during the period of Hittite decline — known as the Bronze Age Collapse — “the Eastern Mediterranean saw its large empires fall or contract, from Greece to Iraq and Egypt” and that “smaller states, people, and languages replaced them,” many of which are still in existence today. (RELATED: Ancient Large-Scale Mining Discovery Near Lake Superior Starts To Rewrite Native American History)

If anything, the study and accompanying evidence of our vulnerability as a civilization and within the cosmos sheds light on just how little we know about sustaining our development. Artificial intelligence and building hubs on the moon are exciting pursuits, but guaranteeing we can sustain our survival through whatever the planet and immediate solar system throw at us is arguably more important.