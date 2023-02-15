David Haye Appears To Confirm Una Healy And Sian Osborne ‘Throuple’ With Valentine’s Day Post

On one end, David Haye is kind of a boss for this, but man, just imagine the problems being with TWO women.

After all the speculation, former boxer David Haye appears to have confirmed that he is in fact in a “throuple” with singer Una Healy and model Sian Osborne, wishing both of them a happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

Rumors around the trio started circulating when they shared several holiday photos of them getting cozy together in Costa Rica in January.

Appearing to confirm the gossip, the 42-year-old Haye shared a photo of him with both Healy and Osbourne on the beach during a recent vacation, with the caption reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

Holy shit, one woman is rough enough for me to handle, this man has two. How do you handle the stress, David?

It’s funny too. My wife is complaining at me as I write this because I’m over here watching the Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea UEFA Champions League game — she’s not the biggest fan of soccer. So, again, I ask: How in the hell are you dealing with those problems, David?

It might be fun sometimes, but there has to be some stress levels there from time to time — I couldn’t imagine. That’s why I say … David Haye is kind of a boss for this, but there’s gotta be some rough times involved. (RELATED: Nice Files Police Complaint After Porn Star Laure Raccuzo Filmed With Fan In Allianz Riviera’s Bathroom)

Anyways, here’s what David is working with.

Here’s some shots of Una Healey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

And Sian Osborne:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siân Rose (@sian.rosemarie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siân Rose (@sian.rosemarie)

Not bad, not bad.