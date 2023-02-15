NBA Legend Michael Jordan Celebrates His 60th Birthday With ‘Largest Individual Donation’ In Charity’s History

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday in remarkable fashion.

The six-time NBA champion made a $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Friday, according to the non-profit’s Twitter. It is the largest individual contribution to the group in its almost 43-years of existence.

In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10M! A supporter since ’89, his bday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes. Join MJ: https://t.co/xRMm3MktP0 #MJWish pic.twitter.com/PEG0hS9jur — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 15, 2023

Make-A-Wish is a charitable organization that grants critically sick children opportunities to meet their heroes and fulfill other "wishes." Jordan's $10 million contribution will cover the necessary funds for more children to make these wishes.

A 2022 research examination called the “Wish Impact Study” found that “wishes” play an important role in the healing process, according to the company website. Medical professionals and Wish alumni that participated in the study claim that wishes “increase joy, confidence, self-esteem and hope for the future.” The site also states that children who get the opportunity to meet their heroes have their quality of life improved and have “better health outcomes.”

Jordan’s contribution gives me hope for society. His multi-million dollar donation shows off his amazing generosity along with his desire to make the world a better place to live.

Not only is he the GOAT on the court, but he’s also the GOAT off it.