REPORT: Former NFL Star Dead At 40 After Incident In Mental Health Hospital

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. collapsed in a mental hospital and died earlier this month, according to recent reports.

Wilson Jr. was the son of ex-Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr., and was 40-years-old at the time of his death, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources indicate Wilson Jr. was deemed unfit to stand trial in a vandalism case and was transferred from county jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles Feb. 1. He collapsed during intake at the medical facility, according to TMZ.

Stanley Wilson Jr. — a former Detroit Lions cornerback and the son of ex-Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. — has died after collapsing at a mental hospital earlier this month, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/R49Eht7DUV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 15, 2023

Sources close to the situation report foul play is not suspected. Toxicology tests have been ordered as part of the autopsy report, and will confirm his cause of death.

Wilson Jr. played a total of 32 games during the course of his professional football career and logged eight pass breakups as well as a forced fumble and 87 total tackles, according to TMZ. He played three seasons with the Lions before suffering an Achilles injury that ended his career just prior to the 2008 season.

Wilson Jr. began getting into trouble with the law shortly after his athletic career came to an end. (RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Executive Bobby Beathard Dead At 86)

He was shot in the abdomen in 2016 after allegedly attempting to break into a residence in Portland while completely nude. He was charged with attempted robbery as a result of that incident, according to TMZ. The troubled former-athlete was arrested in 2017 after being accused of walking through a Portland neighborhood while completely naked, and again later that year after allegedly attempting another break-in, according to TMZ.

Wilson Jr. was arrested in August for allegedly breaking into a home and ransacking the property. He is also accused of bathing in an outdoor fountain after terrorizing the home and causing $5,000 in damage, according to Daily Mail. His arrest in this case led to his transfer to the mental institution where he is said to have collapsed and passed away.