Michigan State Students Paint Over Pro-Gun Message Post-Campus Tragedy

A pair of students at the Michigan State University painted over a pro-gun message in the wake of a deadly shooting that left three dead Feb. 13, according to a report.

Sociology doctoral student Kitty Groeller and undergrad Rylee Warner covered up a painted message on The Rock on Farm Lane, a campus landmark, which said, “Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus,” The State News reported. The Rock on Farm Lane is a landmark that students use as a canvas to share opinions and messages. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: University Bans Conservative Student Group’s Pro-Gun Signs, Security Escorts Regional Director Off Campus)

The Rock was painted ahead of tonight’s vigil. Always Spartans and always in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/a6A7yBvKcA — MSU (@michiganstateu) February 15, 2023

Warner acknowledges that while everyone is allowed to grieve in their own way, she believes the pro-gun message on the rock imposed a certain viewpoint on everyone, The State News reported.

“I woke up this morning and heard about the Rock being painted over. And I understand that students are grieving. And we all grieve in different ways, but you can’t force someone else to grieve in your way,” Warner said, according to The State News. “Tradition is to not paint over it … But tradition doesn’t matter right now, what matters is our students grieving and taking their time.”

The girls painted the rock with a fresh coat of black paint before brainstorming a new message, the outlet reported. They settled on: “To those we lost. To those healing. Brian. Arielle. Alexandria.”