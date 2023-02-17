Country Singer Kellie Pickler’s Husband Dies In Apparent Suicide At Their Home, Police Say

The Nashville Police Department confirmed Kyle Jacobs, husband of country star Kellie Pickler, died by apparent suicide in the couples’ Nashville home Friday afternoon, according to People.

The Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to the residence Friday at 1:21 p.m., the police said in a statement to People. The Nashville Fire Department was also on-scene and reports indicate they found the 49-year-old “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the police statement acquired by People.

Pickler told authorities she woke up shortly before Jacobs’ body was located but was unable to find her husband. Her personal assistant reportedly helped her contact police when Pickler discovered she was not able to open a door to one of the rooms in the house, according to People.

Jacobs was a prominent country music songwriter that had collaborated with high profile stars including Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker, the outlet noted.

Jacob’s last post to social media was the day before his death. It was a celebratory post full of excitement over a career achievement after an album he collaborated on, Lee Brice’s “Hey World” went Platinum. (RELATED: ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Poseidon Adventure’ Actress Dead At 84)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Jacobs (@kylecjacobs)

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic,” he wrote to his Instagram page.

Pickler, an alum from “Dancing with the Stars,” married Jacobs in 2011 and the two starred in the show “I Love Kellie Pickler” which ran for three seasons in 2015. She currently hosts SiriusXM’s “The Highway” radio show throughout the week.