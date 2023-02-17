‘I’ll Kill You’: Video Shows Off-Duty Chicago Cop Fatally Shooting Man Who Reached For Her Gun

An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot a man in January after he reached for her weapon, video released Thursday shows.

The incident occurred on Jan. 18 when an off-duty officer, whose name was not released to the public, approached four individuals engaged in an argument. Three of the individuals walked off, but one person, Leevon Smith, remained on scene and talked to the officer. Video shows the two conversing and the officer beginning to walk away. Smith is then seen lunging at the officer from behind and grabbing for her weapon.

The two are seen struggling on camera before falling to the ground.

The officer can be heard screaming “I’ll kill you” before Smith appears to mutter something that sounds like, “You ain’t gonna kill me.”

The officer then can be heard saying, “Watch this, before firing a shot and adding, “I told you I’d kill you.”

Off-duty cop shoots and kills mugger trying to rob her in Chicagopic.twitter.com/2UoHEG0R2O — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2023

Video footage from another angle shows Smith and the officer still struggling on the ground after the first shot was fired. Smith can be heard saying, “Oh shit, I’m sorry” before another shot is fired. The officer then fires a third shot, appearing to order Smith to release her.

The video then shows the officer holding Smith by the back of his jacket as she yells for someone to call the police, while Smith can heard saying he does not want to die.

“I just told you I’d shoot your ass,” the officer says several times as Smith repeatedly expresses his fear of dying. (RELATED: Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Repeatedly Stabbed Police Dog)

“You tried to rob me! I tried to help your dumb ass,” the officer can be heard saying. “You thought I was playin’! I told you I’d shoot you!”

The officer does not appear to render aid to Smith following the shooting. Smith was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, according to CBS News.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.