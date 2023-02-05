Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Repeatedly Stabbed Police Dog

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect after he repeatedly stabbed a police dog during a raid, according to reports.

The incident unfolded Thursday when deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 39-year-old Darius L.J. Holcomb to serve a warrant, Fox News reported, citing authorities. Holcomb, however, locked himself in a bedroom and reportedly threatened the officers with a knife.

As authorities tried to negotiate with Holcomb, family members were removed from the house and then officers deployed tear gas, according to Fox News. Holcomb refused to comply.

“Upon arriving, the suspect threatened deputies with a knife,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Cpl. John Burgess said, according to Fox News. “The suspect fled to a bedroom and barricaded himself in a bedroom. The family was removed from the residence and negotiations started.” (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Suspect Open Fire On Cop Before Partner Drops Him Instantly)

Authorities then sent in one of their police dogs, but that’s when Holcomb began stabbing the dog, prompting at least one deputy to open fire on Holcomb, according to WSPA. Luckily, the dog’s harness prevented any puncture wounds, according to the report.

It’s being reported the suspect allegedly began stabbing a K9, and that’s when at least one deputy fired a shot at him. — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) February 3, 2023

The shooting is under investigation, according to the report.