Watch The Moment A Sheriff Fatally Shoots A Man Armed With A Meat Cleaver

California police released bodycam footage Wednesday showing the moment a deputy fatally shot a man wielding a meat cleaver and claiming to be the Antichrist.

The incident unfolded Nov. 12, when a deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station stopped Kenneth Scott Wallis at around 3:30 p.m. as he was biking down the wrong side of the street in Riverside County. Wallis was wanted on a felony arrest warrant that authorities were aware of at the time of the incident, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Video footage shows the deputy exit his patrol car and approach Wallis, informing him it was illegal to bike the wrong way on the street. The deputy then asked whether Wallis was armed. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Suspect Open Fire On Cop Before Partner Drops Him Instantly)

Wallis, 38, claimed to be the Antichrist as he put his kickstand down and then reached for his pants, prompting the deputy to whip out his gun.

“I’m putting the kickstand down, bro. I’m [the] Antichrist,” Wallis said.

“Don’t touch your weapon,” the deputy can be heard shouting. “Keep your hands out of your pockets.”

“Shoot me then, motherfucker … Call your fucking office, because I’m the Antichrist,” Wallis said as he attempted to get back onto his bike. The deputy tried to stop Wallis from biking away and pushed him, prompting Wallis to whip out a cleaver, the bodycam footage shows.

“Alright motherfucker, what’s up G?” Wallis said as he drew the weapon, as seen in the video.

The deputy then shot Wallis, who was later declared dead at the scene. Authorities recovered the six-inch meat cleaver at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.