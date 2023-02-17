Raquel Welch’s Hottest Movie Roles

The world lost an iconic actress and arguably one of the most famous sex symbols in history when Raquel Welch died Tuesday in her Los Angeles home at the age of 82.

Welch amassed a worldwide fanbase over the course of her decades-long career and is remembered as a legend who stayed true to her own moral compass and relied on her natural sex appeal without ever appearing nude in any of her films or photo shoots. The legendary actress left an unforgettable footprint in the world of entertainment, and fans are looking back at some of her hottest, most jaw-dropping movie roles.

The Three Musketeers

Welch turned up the heat in this 1973 hit by combining her sultry persona with her snappy comedic skills. The actress won a Golden Globe for her work in this film. Fans were treated to a food fight between Welch and Faye Dunaway, and got a taste of romance when Welch was romanced by Michael York.

100 Rifles

In this 1969 Western, which starred Burt Reynolds, Welch pushed boundaries in her interracial love scene with former NFL star Jim Brown and left a lasting impression on fans with a steamy shower scene.

Fantastic Voyage

Welch’s breakthrough role in the Fantastic Voyage put her on the map and started to draw in fans. The movie centered around a scientist that developed a way to shrink humans and other objects for short spurts of time.

One Million Years, B.C.

The epic image of Welch’s character as a prehistoric warrior in a deerskin bikini is forever engrained in the fabric of movie history. Welch, who had just three lines in the film, rose to new heights with her role as Loana in this 1966 film. (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

Fathom

Welch played professional skydiver Fathom Harvill in this 1967 spy flick. She became entangled with Scottish secret agent Douglas Campbell on a top secret mission, and treated fans to a leggy display of fun on the beach, a skimpy yellow bikini and an intense romance.

Bedazzled

Welch played Lillian Lust in this devilish 1967 film set in London. Welch oozed sex appeal in the tantalizing flick and toyed with fans as she peeled off her dress and recited an epic line they won’t soon forget. “I find clothes so constricting. We must allow our pores to breathe. Can you hear my pores breath?” she asked Dudley Moore.

Legally Blonde

Welch made a cameo appearance in this 2001 film and showed the new generation of actors how a legend does it. Playing the role of Mrs. Windham-Vandermark, Welch graced the screen with her signature charm and stunning good looks, and carried herself in the way that only a seasoned professional could.

BONUS: “Seinfeld Cameo”

Welch graced the set of Seinfeld for the hilarious season 8 finale episode titled “The Summer of George.” She played an exaggerated version of herself who threatens to feed someone’s genitals to a wolf, much to the dismay of Kramer, who overhears the threat.