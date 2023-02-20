Bella Thorne Refuses To Autograph These Specific Racy Photos

Bella Thorne isn’t shy or ashamed, but she does draw the line at signing provocative images of herself as a teen.

In a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke of a particular run-in with a fan at the Sundance Film Festival. who attempted to get Thorne’s signature on one of the sexy photos she posed for during her teenage years.

Thorne spoke candidly about the experience and said she refused to sign the images. “I normally don’t tell them off but they offended me,” Thorne said. “It’s super sexy and my butt is out and I’m wearing lingerie and I’m topless. I said I wouldn’t sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

The 25-year-old actress expressed her frustration over the exchange with the fan. “It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover,” Thorne told the Reporter. “I said, ‘No, I’m not signing that.'”

The man kept presenting her with more images of herself as a teen, and she kept pushing the pictures back, Thorne recounted.

“I didn’t like it. It was inappropriate,” she said. “There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, ‘Give me something else.'” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Slams Hollywood Director Who Accused Her Of Flirting With Him When She Was 10 Years Old)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

The fan didn’t understand her perspective. “Aren’t they all sexy?” he asked, according to Thorne.

The former Disney star admitted she’d rethink taking those racy photos at such a young age if she were able to turn back time, but she made it clear that she doesn’t live with remorse or deep regret.

“You also can’t spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy or think that being a woman is only this or that,” Thorne told the Reporter.