Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Catholic Bishop: REPORT

Authorities have arrested a male suspect in the killing of Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

O’Connell was reportedly shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles County’s Hacienda Heights, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. The male suspect is linked to a woman with access to O’Connell’s residence and was arrested in Torrance, a source with detailed knowledge of the investigation told the LAT. (RELATED: Here’s Why Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic’ According To Theologians, Commentators)

“My heart grieves after learning of the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted Sunday. “He lovingly served as a priest and Bishop in Los Angeles County for forty-five years. He was a peacemaker and had a passion serving those in need while improving our community.”

Bishop O’Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on.

You are not alone in your grief and that @lasdhq is here to support you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death. pic.twitter.com/cIBzvzx0km — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 19, 2023

O’Connell was born in Ireland and became a priest in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979, according to Vatican News.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez issued a statement Sunday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office ruled O’Connell’s death a homicide, saying, “We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news. Let us continue to pray for Bishop Dave and his family.”

