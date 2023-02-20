REPORT: ‘Euphoria’ Star Wanted For Questioning After Hit-And-Run Accident

Law enforcement officials are reportedly seeking to speak with “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud in relation to a Tuesday hit-and-run incident.

Police are investigating his possible connection to an accident in Marina del Rey after a witness reported seeing the star at the scene, according to TMZ. A witness came forward, alleging to have spotted Cloud and another male driving in an SUV that rear-ended a Toyota. The witness claims Cloud’s vehicle then fled by driving into a nearby parking lot, according to TMZ.

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud has found himself in the crosshairs of the CHP after his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run … and now, cops wanna talk. https://t.co/XkP54UZjMx — TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2023

Law enforcement has confirmed that, at this time, the famous actor is not considered to be a suspect in the case, but his name has been mentioned and an investigation into his involvement is part of the process, according to TMZ.

A female passenger in the Toyota reportedly suffered injuries to her legs and arms and showed signs of bruising and redness at the time of the last report, the outlet noted.

The witness knew the passengers in the Toyota, and after the initial chaos settled down, attempted to locate the SUV, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Thank You God She’s Ok’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Image After Mother Gets In Serious Car Crash)

The police have said they would like to speak to Cloud, TMZ noted. Hit-and-run is a felony in California.