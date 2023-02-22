Chelsea Clinton’s Picture Book Series Pushes Gender-Bending On Kids With Latest Celebration Of Trans Biden Official

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is promoting gender ideology in the latest installment of her “She Persisted” series.

The children’s book, written by Lisa Bunker and Clinton, marks a break from the series recognizing women to focus on U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, the Penguin Random House website shows.

Levine made history after Biden nominated the former pediatrician to become the first openly-transgender person to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate and hold a U.S. government position. The book, meant for children ages 6-9, uses female pronouns and refers to Levine as a woman as it chronicles Levine’s journey to Biden’s administration.

“As the first openly transgender government official to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation, the first openly transgender four-star admiral in the commissioned corps, Rachel Levine faced many obstacles throughout her life. But she persisted through them all and showed kids of all genders that they can succeed in their dreams too,” the book’s description states.

“A perfect choice for kids who love learning and teachers who want to bring inspiring women into their curriculum,” the description continues. (RELATED: ‘No Harm Was Really Done’: Embattled Gender Clinic Told School To ‘Affirm’ Fifth Graders Who Suddenly Came Out As Trans)

The book contains black-and-white illustrations by Alexandra Boiger and Gillian Flint alongside an introduction by Clinton, Penguin Random House wrote, adding that it also has “a list of ways that readers can follow in Rachel Levine’s footsteps.”

Levine recently received scrutiny for emails while serving as Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health inquiring about the potential revenue generated from pushing transgender ideology on minors. The correspondence obtained by parental rights activist Megan Brock and reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation show Penn State Hershey Children’s pediatrician Dr. Rollyn Ornstein asking Levine if offering these services was financially “worthwhile.”

“I am trying to give them some numbers to help them realize the eventual ROI [return on investment] for this necessary position. Even if the patients under 18 who go for surgery might be limited, the patients we start with will eventually be over 18 … so I still think it’s worthwhile. Of course, I think it’s worthwhile no matter what,” Ornstein wrote.

Levine told Ornstein there is funding for a masters in social work (MSW) position at her gender clinic “for evaluation and therapy for pediatric and adolescent patients in a program such as you do for the ED program and is done at CHOP.”