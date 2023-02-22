Seattle Kraken Unveils Indian Tribe Patch In Latest Attempt At Woke Virtue Signaling

The Seattle Kraken announced on Wednesday that they’ll be honoring the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe of the Pacific Northwest by placing the tribe’s logo on their jerseys during the 2023-2024 NHL season.

The Muckleshoot logo will be placed on the right side of the chest on both the home and away jerseys. The patch is a circular emblem of Mount Rainier and in front of a greenish-blue sky. Above the mountain is the name “MUCKLESHOOT” while the bottom of the design reads “INDIAN TRIBE.”

We’re honored to announce the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe as our inaugural jersey partner, coming next season. Additionally, the partnership will include new initiatives with the Tribe to create access & opportunity at @KrakenIceplex & @ClimateArena. pic.twitter.com/Y90pyxGi3p — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 22, 2023

Muckleshoot vice-chairman Donny Stevenson and Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said the jersey deal stemmed from the hockey club reaching out to “several indigenous tribes throughout the region about creating relationships,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: NHL Decides It Needs To Diversify Its Workforce, Sets Baseline Targets)

Nothing against the Muckleshoot, but I just can’t bring myself to support this patch. Hockey fans are tired of all the virtue signaling, and you just know that this whole patch thing is one giant virtue signal. Hell, the Kraken stadium is called “Climate Pledge Arena.” Seriously. Amazon owns the rights, but they named it after climate change just to show everybody how good and progressive they are. I realize Seattle is basically woke city, but at this point they’re laying it on too thick.

Please,NHL. No more Pride nights, no more land acknowledgements, no more diversity quotas. Let’s just focus on hockey, ok? Is that too much to ask?