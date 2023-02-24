The Mother Of Morgan Wallen’s Child Suffers Serious Facial Injuries In Horrific Car Crash

Morgan Wallen’s former fiancee and the mother of his child, Katie Smith, suffered facial injuries in a collision in Nashville on Wednesday.

Smith says she is “lucky to be alive” after a semi truck smashed into her vehicle and sent it spinning several times. She shared an image from the crash to her Instagram stories, as well as a video that shows a close-up of her facial injuries.

One side of her face appeared to be extremely bruised and swollen, according to TMZ. Smith indicated she is experiencing difficulties walking, and described her face as being “basically broken,” the outlet reported.

Smith tagged two friends, famous TikToker Caden McGuire and Gabriella Payant in her story, which is no longer visible on Instagram stories. McGuire’s Instagram page contains an image of the severely mangled vehicle, along with an image of himself wrapped in medical bandages.

“I’m running out of lives but I ain’t dead yet,” he wrote.

In one of Smith’s slides she thanked “sweet friends/family” for their support. She also shared that a doctor walked by and said that “‘they shouldn’t be alive, and he definitely shouldn’t be alive,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: Graphic Dash Cam Footage Shows Vontae Davis’ State Of Alleged Intoxication At Crash Scene)

The “he” that was being referenced was McGuire. Smith said McGuire prayed with her in spite of “not even completely stitched up.”

Further details surrounding the crash have not been revealed. There is no word as to whether or not the driver of the semi truck sustained injuries in this collision, or if Smith was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Wallen and Smith were got engaged several years ago and share a two-year-old son named Indigo but are no longer involved in an intimate relationship.