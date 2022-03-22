Editorial

Truck Flips Over And Drives Off During A Massive Tornado In Texas

Tornado (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/brianemfinger/status/1506105724929286152)

Tornado (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/brianemfinger/status/1506105724929286152)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

An incredible video shows a truck escaping a tornado Monday in Texas.

In a video tweeted by Brian Emfinger, a red truck was flipped over after being caught in a tornado near Elgin, Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miraculously, the truck managed to flip back up on its tires and the driver made an incredible escape. Watch it all unfold below.

I have never seen anything like this in my life before, and I’m not even sure I fully understand what happened.

How does a truck get tossed around in a tornado and magically land back on its tires before speeding away?

You’d think that truck should have been torn to bits. Luckily, that’s not what happened at all, and the driver was able to smash the gas in order to get out of the danger zone.

I sincerely hope he went and bought a lottery ticket because that had to be the luckiest day of his life.

What an absolute insane weather video. Again, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before, and I’m not sure we’ll see anything like it again for a very long time.