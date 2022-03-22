Truck Flips Over And Drives Off During A Massive Tornado In Texas

An incredible video shows a truck escaping a tornado Monday in Texas.

In a video tweeted by Brian Emfinger, a red truck was flipped over after being caught in a tornado near Elgin, Texas.

Miraculously, the truck managed to flip back up on its tires and the driver made an incredible escape. Watch it all unfold below.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

I have never seen anything like this in my life before, and I’m not even sure I fully understand what happened.

Higher quality video of my stuff from today: Unbelievable Tornado Video from Elgin, TXhttps://t.co/jT9SshmTIq #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/Qu9DkoZTQj — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

How does a truck get tossed around in a tornado and magically land back on its tires before speeding away?

Tornado crossing the road in front of me near Elgin, TX. The debris is from a mobile home that was destroyed. One person was taken away by ambulance. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/Kr4Eb4Twuu — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

You’d think that truck should have been torn to bits. Luckily, that’s not what happened at all, and the driver was able to smash the gas in order to get out of the danger zone.

I sincerely hope he went and bought a lottery ticket because that had to be the luckiest day of his life.

What an absolute insane weather video. Again, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before, and I’m not sure we’ll see anything like it again for a very long time.