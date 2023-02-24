USA! USA! USA!: United States Basketball Qualifies For 2023 FIBA World Cup

The United States is in!

The U.S. national basketball team has qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, clinching a berth in the 32-team field Feb. 23 after getting a comeback 88-77 win over Uruguay. The U.S. locked up one of the seven berths that were given to the FIBA Americas region.

Playing in more qualifying games in this cycle than any other player on the American roster, Langston Galloway took over the game down the stretch, scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to grab the victory for the States, as well as the World Cup berth. During the 11-point stretch, Galloway had his team on an 8-0 run that he literally did by himself, and this also included a four-point play.

“Couldn’t be more proud about the group of guys that we have here,” Galloway said. “Just thankful for the opportunity. I’m getting to play and represent with the United States across my chest, and all the guys who have been part of this journey with me. … We accomplished the task at hand, which was qualifying for the World Cup.”

It’s not really the most shocking thing in the world. After all, the expectation for the USA basketball team is that we always win the gold medal no matter the tournament that we’re in, and the FIBA World Cup is no exception.

You can’t help but to have at least a little bit of red, white and blue glory with every victory, despite where it comes from. (RELATED: Fan Walks Onto Pitch And Throws Punch At Sevilla’s Marko Dmitrović, Embarrassingly Bounces Right Off Him)

Still, though, it’s either gold or bust when we get to the summer.