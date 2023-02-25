NCAA Basketball Star Who Allegedly Provided Gun In Murder Case Pretends To Be Frisked In Pregame Ceremony

Brandon Miller of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s men’s basketball program pretended to be frisked during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday.

Miller’s pregame pat-down comes less than two months after he allegedly provided a handgun that was used to kill 23-year-old mother Jamea Jonae Harris, by his now-former teammate, Darius Miles.

Miller was introduced to a massive ovation by the students of Alabama University and their fans.

Brandon Miller being introduced during the starting lineups pic.twitter.com/Fen0xT8V8L — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) February 25, 2023

During the postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that Miller’s pat down was inappropriate.

“It’s been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year,” said Oats.

Nate Oats addresses insensitive pregame introduction gesture of Brandon Miller @AlabamaMBB @NextRoundLive pic.twitter.com/t1k5ImUFUr — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) February 26, 2023

The pretend frisk down comes days after Tuscaloosa Detective Branden Culpepper testified during a preliminary hearing and confirmed Miller’s involvement in the killing of Harris. Text messages revealed that Miles asked Miller to bring him his gun, according to ESPN.

It’s hard to believe that Miller’s pat down isn’t anything more than a way of mocking Harris’ murder.

Coach Oats, the President of the University of Alabama Dr. Stuart R. Bell, and the athletic director Greg Byrne should all be fired for covering up for Miller. The fact that they’re still allowing him to suit up to play for their basketball program is appalling!(RELATED: ‘Lock Him Up’: College Basketball Star Who Allegedly Provided Gun In Murder Case Showered With Boos)

Sadly, the only reason why Miller is still playing and not in jail is because he’s talented at basketball. He’s being protected by the University of Alabama for what he can do for their basketball program, which is other levels of disgusting.