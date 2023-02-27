Biden’s Treasury Secretary Makes Unannounced Trip To Ukraine

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit Monday, according to Axios.

Yellen made the trip to reaffirm the U.S.’ enduring commitment to supporting the nation’s war effort, according to Axios. In remarks at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she emphasized that American aid is providing critical services and ensuring the country’s economic resilience.

“We are matching our words with actions. The U.S. is proud to be Ukraine’s largest bilateral donor. To date, the United States has provided close to $50 billion in assistance to Ukraine,” Yellen said in her remarks.

“During my visit to Kyiv, I am particularly focused on our close partnership in providing economic and budgetary support. To date, we have provided over $14 billion in economic assistance. In the coming months, we will disburse an additional over $8 billion in economic support,” she added.

The U.S. will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. I commend @ZelenskyyUa for his leadership, and thank him for our discussion on support from the U.S. and allies – including the announcement today of the transfer of the first $1.25B in U.S. support this year. pic.twitter.com/kHafuGjinR — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 27, 2023

The unexpected visit comes a week after President Joe Biden made a similar unannounced visit to the eastern European country following a planned trip to Poland that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. The White House said the purpose of the stop was to “Reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” according to a statement. (RELATED: US Notified Russia Of Biden’s Ukraine Visit Hours Before Trip)

These trips have received criticism from Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for visiting Ukraine while not visiting the southern border, where millions of migrants are pouring in illegally. Former President Donald Trump took issue with his successor sending aid to Ukraine instead of East Palestine, where a toxic train derailment occurred recently, in a Truth Social post.

The Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.