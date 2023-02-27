Long List Of Artists Reportedly Turn Down Offers To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles is seemingly having a difficult time securing live entertainment for his coronation after a slew of top artists reportedly rejected offers to participate in the major royal affair.

A number of top artists reportedly can’t make it to London for the king’s coronation. Big names such as Adele, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Robbie Williams have all declined, according to The Sun.

“Organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

Olly Murs, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Take That’s Gary Barlow are all slated to perform at the concert, the outlet continued. Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie will also reportedly headline the event.

Many of the artists who allegedly declined have indicated scheduling conflicts prevent them from performing at the coronation, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Reportedly Upset With ‘South Park’ Lampooning Her And Prince Harry In Perfect Way)

“Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work,” the source reportedly added. “Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”