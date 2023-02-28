Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of ‘MASH’ — One Of The Most Iconic Shows Ever

Legendary actor Alan Alda on Wednesday marked the 40th anniversary of the iconic television show “M*A*S*H” finale, instantly igniting a whirlwind of nostalgia for fans across the globe.

The “M*A*S*H” series finale was the most-watched TV episode of all-time, a huge feat in itself considering the times. The show ran for 11 seasons, and continued to air through the Korean War. Just three major networks were actively broadcasting at the time, and cable was a relatively new luxury. Yet, the finale managed to draw 106 million viewers and continues to hold the record for the highest viewership of any episodic series to this day, according to CNN.

Fans joined Alda in commemorating the show’s 40th anniversary by sharing fond memories and favorite clips and episodes on social media. That in itself highlighted the differences in the world from the time the show aired until today.

Alda simply wrote, “40 years ago today.” He didn’t even have to mention the name of the show. The world knew.

“M*A*S*H,” which stands for “mobile army surgical hospital,” premiered in 1972 and ran for an astounding 11 seasons. The show blended drama and comedy, and introduced fans to the concept of a new hybrid genre known as a “dramedy.” (RELATED: ‘Seinfeld’ Stars We Lost In 2022 But Will Never Forget)

40 years ago today. ⌛️❤️ — Alan Alda (@alanalda) February 28, 2023

“M*A*S*H” put the spotlight on the staff of an army hospital during the Korean War and provided a darkly comedic take on matters of war and bravery. The satirical angle on the horrors of war drew in audiences that found the show to be both relatable and a good distraction from their daily lives.

Over 60% of American homes watched the show’s finale — something never-before-seen, and not yet matched by any television series, according to CNN.