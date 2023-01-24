New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden And DeSantis In 2024

A new poll released Tuesday by Emerson shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

The poll shows Trump three points ahead of Biden, with 44 percent of the vote to Biden’s 41 percent. Both candidates have significant room for improvement, with 10 percent of respondents saying they’d support someone else and four percent undecided.

Trump’s polling in a hypothetical matchup with Biden has improved in recent months. In November, Emerson’s poll gave Biden a four-point advantage over Trump, with Biden at 45 percent at Trump at 41.

Tuesday’s poll found that a significant plurality of Americans see the economy as the most important issue facing the country. 43 percent of respondents listed the economy as their top priority, followed by healthcare in a distant second at 13 percent.

Americans’ feelings on the economy also played a significant role in Friday’s new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, which showed Trump with a 46-41 lead over Biden. The poll found that Americans are not optimistic about the economic conditions in the country and do not expect them to improve soon. According to Harvard CAPS-Harris, 53 percent of adults believe their economic situation is getting worse and 4 in 5 believe the country is in a recession or will be in one next year.

Emerson also found that Trump remains the favorite in the 2024 Republican primary. According to the poll, Trump leads Emerson shows Trump with a 55-29 lead over his most prominent potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

New Emerson College poll finds that in a GOP 2024 primary, Trump holds a healthy lead over Gov. DeSantis and the rest of the field. Trump gets 55% of the vote from Republicans, DeSantis is at 29%, Pence is at 6%, Haley is at 3%. pic.twitter.com/ISDK6oGMl3 — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) January 24, 2023

The Emerson poll surveyed 1,015 U.S. voters between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 with a three percent margin of error. The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll surveyed 2,050 registered voters on Jan. 18 and 19. The results did not mention the error margin.