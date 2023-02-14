Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

Famous rapper Playboi Carti was arrested for felony aggravated assault in Georgia for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an altercation Dec. 20.

The alleged victim claimed Playboi Carti grabbed her by her throat, pushed her while continuing to hold her neck, and that she believed she was going to die, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ. The woman was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged attack, claiming she had lived with the rapper since July 2022 and had been dating him for two years, TMZ reported.

Playboi Carti was arrested in December 2022 for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument over a paternity test‼️ pic.twitter.com/JbMke6spjj — RapTV (@Rap) February 14, 2023

The woman claimed she was attempting to talk to Playboi Carti about her pregnancy and the question of paternity sparked an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, according to TMZ.

The woman told police that witnesses attempted to intervene, which provided her with the opportunity to escape from the rapper and run to her car. However, she claims he caught up with her and attacked her again, according to TMZ.

NEW PLAYBOI CARTI MUGSHOT WTF pic.twitter.com/tXwIp0PCsG — red🩸 (@lottareds) February 14, 2023

The alleged victim claims Playboi Carti tried pulling her out of her vehicle and covered her mouth with his hand when she attempted to call police from her vehicle’s SOS feature, according to TMZ. Police confirmed the woman sustained visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

The rapper’s attorney claimed his client was “falsely accused” and believes “this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” according to TMZ.