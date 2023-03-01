Tom Brady Partnering With Hertz Team JOTA To Promote His Underwear

Tom Brady’s NFL career might be over, but his empire continues to grow.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the world’s greatest sports car races, and this year the greatest football player of all time will be involved to promote his underwear (and clothing brand), BRADY.

Brady posted a video to Instagram in association with Hertz Team JOTA to announce his sponsorship of the team’s Hypercar entry for the FIA World Endurance Championship campaign, which includes the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Brady’s announcement video showed him sitting with a steering wheel video game controller in front of him.

“When you think Brady, you obviously think speed. So why this steering wheel? You guys know me. I want to drive this thing,” he said, referring to the Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963. “And they told me I could, but I gotta put a bunch of hours in this sim before.”

Cut to a montage of Brady driving the Porsche — very badly — in racing video game.

An attempt at humor was certainly made here, giving some credibility to the RadarOnline.com report that I blogged about yesterday regarding Brady’s aspiration to become a stand-up comic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

You can check out Brady’s logo on the rear wing end plate of this beaut:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hertz Racing Gold (@hertzracinggold)

You know, I’m not gonna lie … I’m starting to think there’s some truth to that report that Tom Brady wants to be a comedian, and the way RadarOnline.com’s source explained how terrible he is at it, it all fits the bill.

I love Tom Brady, I really do, but I didn’t laugh one time and I thought it was corny. I even cringed a little. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeff Bezos More Interested In Seattle Seahawks Than Originally Reported Washington Commanders)

And I hate cringing! I love you, Tom, but let’s do better than this.