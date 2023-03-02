REPORT: Former NE Patriots Star Willie McGinest Faces Serious Jail Time After Being Charged With Two Felonies

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reportedly charged former NFL star Willie McGinest with two felonies in relation to an assault at a restaurant on Dec. 9, 2022.

McGinest is now facing the potential of a lengthy jail-term for his role in the alleged assault on a man at Delilah in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. The New England Patriots star was reportedly charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to TMZ. Each of the felony charges carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted.

TMZ Sports has learned ex-NFL star Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies over his role in a December brawl at an L.A. restaurant. https://t.co/e1KzCEXtu7 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2023

McGinest is scheduled for arraignment in April, according to TMZ.

Video footage of the incident emerged during the investigation, which reportedly showed McGinest and several other men beating another man in the establishment. The video appeared to show McGinest punching the man in the face before picking up a bottle and smashing it into the man’s head, per video posted by TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NFL Star Dead At 40 After Incident In Mental Health Hospital)

McGinest issued a public apology for his role in the brawl, calling the incident a “lapse in judgment and behavior.

“To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest said in a statement released to Twitter.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” he wrote.

“Most of all I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become.” McGinest said.