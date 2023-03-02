REPORT: Gunmen Target Lionel Messi And His Family In Brazen Attack

Gunmen reportedly opened fire Thursday at a supermarket in Argentina owned by Lionel Messi’s in-laws, and left a written threat for the famous soccer star.

No injuries were reported from the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning, and the motive behind it remains unclear, according to The Associated Press. The supermarket is owned by the family of Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and is the third-largest in the city of Rosario. Police said two men on motorcycles fired at least six shots into the supermarket and left a note on a piece of cardboard that said, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you,” according to AP.

Gunmen left a threatening message for Lionel Messi after attacking a supermarket owned by his wife’s family in Rosario, Argentina, police confirmed on Thursday. Fourteen shots were reportedly fired. No one was hurt but damage was done to the store.https://t.co/IMDfh3vUrQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2023

The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, visited the scene and spoke out against the Argentinian government’s inability to curb a surge in what he described as drug-related violence in Rosario.

Messi and his family have not come forward with public comment about the incident.

The famous soccer star is highly regarded in Argentina, and led the national team to the country’s first World Cup victory in 36 years in Dec. 2022, according to AP. (RELATED: Lionel Messi Had A Tough Time Getting Into His House After Being Surrounded By Hundreds Of Fans)

‘We’re waiting for you’: Gunmen threaten Messi in attack on in-laws’ supermarket https://t.co/DP5sguWgWO — The Guardian (@guardian) March 2, 2023

The attack is now under investigation, and authorities are scouring through surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Celia Arena, the province’s justice minister, said the attack was a mode of “terrorism” by a “mafia” group meant to intimidate the broader population.