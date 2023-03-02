‘Tired Of Y’all Lyin’: Ravens Receiver Hits Back At Team Ownership, Apologizes

Ravens top wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted, then deleted, harsh criticism of General Manager (GM) Eric DeCosta on Thursday, in response to comments the GM made at the NFL Scouting Combine, ESPN reports.

Bateman, a 2021 first round pick, responded to DeCosta’s comments about the state of his wide receiver corps. DeCosta responded to a question Wednesday about whether he has a specific way to evaluate receivers, saying, “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers, I guess.”

Bateman apparently took exception to the comments, responding, “How bout you play to your player’s strength and & [sic] stop pointing the finger at us and #8,” referring to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“…blame the one you let do this … we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happens … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason,” the since-deleted Tweet continued, according to ESPN. Some have reportedly viewed the comments as a veiled shot at former strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders, whom Ravens management fired in February.

Saunders had been on the receiving end of numerous criticisms from current and former Ravens, according to Ravens Nation Live. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Let That Ring Get You Beat TF Up’: JuJu Smith-Schuster Puts Out Bizarre Video That Furthers Beef With AJ Brown)

Players who have openly shown their displeasure with Steve Saunders: •LB Matthew Judon

•WR Rashod Bateman

•LB Bam Bradley

•RB Mike Davis

•WR Quincy Adeboyejo

•WR Hollywood Brown

•DT Carl Davis

•DE Derek Wolfe pic.twitter.com/xNgndxHFj3 — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) March 2, 2023

Derek Wolfe on Wink’s firing and talking about Steve Saunders and John Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/7Za7dJkbwV — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) December 9, 2022

Bateman’s response to DeCosta received support and validation from a number of former teammates, including running back Mike Davis and Bateman’s former receiver room cohort, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, ESPN reported.

I hate to say it or be that guy .. but being there. bate is 100% right. https://t.co/DWpsvxMiG8 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 2, 2023

Bateman, who is still under contract with Baltimore through at least 2024, deleted the Tweet 40 minutes after posting it and issued an apology on Twitter.

my apologies 🫂 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 2, 2023

DeCosta spoke about the oft-injured Bateman just before he maligned his own receiver group. “He’s doing well, we text quite a bit. I know he’s very very excited, chomping at the bit to get into the offseason program. We’re very excited about him as a player … can’t wait to see what he can do this year.”