REPORT: Reality TV Star Alana Thompson Involved In Car Chase, Boyfriend Arrested

Alana Thompson, famous for the TLC show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” was allegedly involved in a car chase that resulted in her boyfriend’s arrest, according to People Magazine.

Dralin Carswell, Thompson’s boyfriend, was arrested after allegedly fleeing from the police, People reported. Police ran Carswell’s tag outside of a gas station and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant. Carswell allegedly sped off, and the police then used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the car.

Police charged Carswell with driving under the influence (DUI) and also gave him a speeding citation, People reported. Thompson allegedly sat in the passenger’s seat. Thompson was not charged with anything and her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, reportedly picked her up from Monroe County Jail.

Carswell and Thompson’s relationship has reportedly been at the center of controversy due to the racial makeup of the couple and Carswell’s arrest for statutory rape in 2019, In Touch Weekly reported.

“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she’s graduating high school next year, guys!” her mother, June Shannon, said, according to People.

Thompson said in an interview that she has received hate for her relationship, but claims that it does not matter.

“So what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care,” Thompson told Entertainment Tonight.