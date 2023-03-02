Watch Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Play Indiana Jones To Promote Upcoming SNL Appearance

I have to say … Travis Kelce isn’t that bad of an actor.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce will be making his “Saturday Night Live” debut this upcoming weekend, with the first promotion of his appearance being released Wednesday.

The video shows Kelce — dressed as Indiana Jones — attempting to replace the “SNL” logo, which was placed on a pillar, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. We later found out that everything was actually taking place in a sound stage. Kelce and Marcello Hernandez teamed up for the clip.

In February, Kelce made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” just days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. There, he revealed that he would be hosting an edition of “SNL” in March.

Travis Kelce and the Raiders of Studio 8H pic.twitter.com/EV41Ga6jnz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2023

I can’t even hate on Travis Kelce for this. He didn’t do that bad of a job.

And overall, the commercial was kind of funny, especially with the “fútbol” ending — they nailed that. So it looks like it could potentially be an entertaining episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Will I personally be watching? (RELATED: Just Sorry: Washington Commanders Are So Dysfunctional, They Received More F- Grades Than Regular F’s In NFLPA Survey)

Of course not, there’s too much college basketball with major implications to watch, and then you have the XFL going on, and spring training baseball, and I’m sure I’ve got to run errands with my wife at some point, and then you have the kids … Yeah, I doubt I’ll get the time in for “SNL.” I’ve never really been much into that show to begin with though.

But I love witnessing the Super Bowl perks of a champion, it’s pretty cool to see. You do you, Travis.