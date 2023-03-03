Six-Year-Old Texas Boy Shot Repeatedly During Fight Between Middle School Girls

A six-year-old boy was shot repeatedly Thursday amid a fight in Harris County, Texas, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The shooting occurred during a “physical altercation” occurred between multiple middle-school girls in a vehicle, the constable’s office and local outlet KPRC2 Houston reported.

Authorities said that suspect Brittney Sanders, 34, emerged from a nearby house and first fired a warning shot as the fight, which apparently originated at a school, escalated, according to KTRK.

Sanders then allegedly fired at the vehicle, the statement from the constable’s office continued. A six-year-old boy inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh, per the statement.

The boy survived the shooting, and his mother transported him to a nearby hospital, the constable’s office reported. (RELATED: Officials Mistakenly Release Georgia Murder Suspect, Who Then Turns Himself In Months Later)

Constable Mark Herman reported that “Brittney Sanders was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail” and “charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” per the statement. Herman added that a “bond has not been set.”