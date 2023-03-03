‘I Thought I Farted’: Boston Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Admits He Sh*t Himself In The Middle Of A Playoff Game

Hey … when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Winning his first World Series championship wasn’t all magical for Kiké Hernández, who admitted he “completely sharted” all over himself during a playoff game in a recent interview with Boston Red Sox teammate Justin Turner.

Hernández was dealing with some dental problems when the Los Angeles Dodgers began their playoff run in 2020, and he said a side effect from the antibiotics caused the most embarrassing moment he’s ever had in a Major League Baseball game.

“Twenty-twenty playoffs, I had a tooth infection. So, I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea,” Hernández said in a video posted March 2 on the Red Sox’s official Twitter account.

“We got a big out in a big situation during the NLDS and I screamed, ‘F yeah!’ I was DHing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out on three pitches. When I went in the dugout, went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down — completely sharted.”

Justin Turner, who is a newcomer to Boston and teammates with Hernández when they won a championship together with the Dodgers in 2020, asked for clarity on the situation to see if he just misjudged a fart, but nope, Hernández was straight up — he shit himself.

“What I’m saying is I shit my pants during a game in the playoffs,” Hernández said.

I always like it when somebody keeps it G, and that’s definitely what Kiké Hernández did here. I can always respect someone who is just straight up and blunt like that — even if it’s about them shitting themselves. Hey, it happens. (RELATED: Swiss Soccer Player Alisha Lehmann Offered $100,000 To Be On Adult Website My.Club)

Like I said … when you gotta go, you gotta go.