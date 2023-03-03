FBI Whistleblower Claims Agency Forced Him To Juice Domestic Terrorism Numbers

An FBI whistleblower told the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI had him divide up domestic terrorism cases to juice the number.

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle of the Kansas City field office claimed the agency had him divide one domestic terrorism case into “four different cases,” Fox News reported Thursday. Dividing cases of domestic terrorism into multiple subdivisions allowed the FBI to go to Congress and say “look at all the domestic terrorism we’ve investigated,” O’Boyle said. (RELATED: ‘An Unbelievable Show Of Force’: Sen. Hawley Goes After Merrick Garland For Arrest Of Pro-Life Father)

“Where, really, I was working on one case,” O’Boyle continued. “But, the FBI can then say, well, he actually had four, and so we need you to give us more money because look at how big of a threat all this domestic terrorism is.”

The whistleblower also said that the FBI created a threat tag to deal with the leak of the Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health center that was then shifted to focus on pro-lifers. The threat tag — THREATSCOTUS2022 — was created to deal with threats against Supreme Court justices, which are a federal crime.

O’Boyle said the threat tag was then shifted and “began focusing on pro-life adherence.”

“When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people?” O’Boyle said in a transcript of an interview, which Fox News reviewed. “It’s pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses.”

