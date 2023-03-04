The 2023 CPAC Straw Poll Results Are In. Here Are The Prospective Nominees

Attendees at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) picked their choice for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Saturday, while weighing in on other issues.

Former President Donald Trump received 62% support for the Republican nomination among those who voted in the straw poll CPAC Chairman Matt Schlepp and pollster John McLaughlin announced, with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida coming in a distant second with 20%. Perry Johnson, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy rounded out the top five. (RELATED: Trump Only Republican That Would Defeat Biden: POLL)

WATCH:

CPAC respondents were more divided about who should be Trump’s running mate in 2024, with 20% favoring former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona, with DeSantis receiving 14% of the vote and Haley getting 10%. Ramaswamy and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tied for fourth with 6% each.

Less than 40% of respondents expected President Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee, with 21% believing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California would be the Dem pick, while former First Lady Michelle Obama was third. Only 6% believed Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

Almost three-fourths of the respondents reported feeling threatened because of their beliefs, while a plurality (45%) felt that House Republicans should force Democrats and President Biden to negotiate over the debt ceiling. Nearly four out of five disapproved of the United States sending military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Trump spoke at CPAC Saturday, while DeSantis skipped the event.

