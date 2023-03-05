Florida Man Allegedly Pistol-Whips Father, Shoots His Son

A man allegedly pistol-whipped a father and shot his son early Sunday morning in Homestead, Florida, according to WPLG Local 10 News.

The incident allegedly occurred at an apartment complex located in around Southwest 6th Avenue close to 6th street, WPLG reported.

Police stated that the father and son pair got into a confrontation with the alleged shooter, the outlet reported. The son, a teenager, then took one gunshot in the abdomen while the father received repeated pistol whips from the alleged shooter.

The pair were subsequently transported to the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital but the alleged shooter was able to flee the scene, according to WPLG.

Police detectives were observed at the apartment complex after the incident taping off an area around a second floor apartment, WPLG reported. Officers took photos of a balcony along with a nearby parking lot.

An investigation into the south Miami-Dade County shooting along with the circumstances that preceded it is ongoing, according to WPLG. (RELATED: Man Walks Onto I-95, Gets Hit By 18-Wheeler)

Miami-Dade County in February 2023 saw an attempted rape at a popular mall and an accidental shooting of a 14-year-old girl, along with an incident where swarms of ATVs overtook a local highway.