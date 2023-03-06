More Than 20 Charged With Domestic Terrorism After Fiery Police Site Attack

More than 20 people are charged with domestic terrorism following a violent Sunday attack on a DeKalb County, Georgia, police training center’s construction site, authorities announced.

At least 35 detentions were made in connection with the attack on police and construction equipment at the forest site of the planned $90 million training center unofficially dubbed “Cop City,” according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), which shared footage of masked agitators throwing incendiary devices and machinery burning. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations subsequently charged 23 individuals with domestic terrorism, though the vast majority of them are from out of state. (RELATED: US Charity Linked To Palestinian Terrorism Received Thousands In Taxpayer COVID-19 Funding)

WATCH:

“As I’ve said before, domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in this state,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday. “As we continue to respect peaceful protest, we will also continue to ensure safety in our communities.”

The APD argued the agitators’ illegal acts “could have caused bodily harm.” Authorities had already leveled domestic terrorism charges against 19 people since December for alleged conduct in opposition to the training center, according to the AJC.

Left-wing activist Manuel Teran was fatally shot by police on Jan. 18 during a clearing operation in the area of the facility in which he allegedly disobeyed law enforcement instructions and fired his weapon, according to Atlanta News First. The incident was followed by violent protesting in downtown Atlanta the subsequent weekend, and Kemp declared a temporary state of emergency afterwards, the AJC reported.

The GBI referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the APD’s press release.

